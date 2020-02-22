Quantbot Technologies LP Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.88. 1,940,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,627. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

