Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,976,000. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 53.8% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

