Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 70,705 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

