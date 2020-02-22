Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.0791 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 28% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $221,636.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024687 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.02672112 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002410 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000621 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018311 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,439,868 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

