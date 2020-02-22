Quark Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $19.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,933,407 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

