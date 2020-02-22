Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Hits $499,129.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $499,129.00 and $3,633.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,389,255 coins and its circulating supply is 168,389,255 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

