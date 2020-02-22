QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0099

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $35,649.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,180,774 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

