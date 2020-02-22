QunQun Trading Down 15.4% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $13.77 and $5.60. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $238,262.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00481217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.04 or 0.06541374 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 675,197,297 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

