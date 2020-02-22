Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $719,627.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

