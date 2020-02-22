Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RARX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,281,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after buying an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,758,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.69 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

