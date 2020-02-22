Radium Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Radium has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $2,456.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006193 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,958,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,944,951 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

