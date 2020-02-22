Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008767 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, LATOKEN, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance, Bilaxy, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

