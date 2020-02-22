Raise (RAISE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,134.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $229,608.00 and $20,134.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded 44.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

