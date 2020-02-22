Rapidz Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Rapidz has a total market cap of $73,960.00 and approximately $28,032.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.28 or 0.02931332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00229279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,164,384 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

