Rate3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $712,692.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Rate3 has a total market cap of $712,692.00 and $99,517.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Coinrail, BitForex and Bibox. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, HADAX, ABCC, FCoin, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitForex, DEx.top and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

