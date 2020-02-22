Rattler Midstream (RTLR) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rattler Midstream to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million N/A 24.13 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.90 billion $622.40 million 30.29

Rattler Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 Rattler Midstream Competitors 536 2042 2488 97 2.42

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 43.48%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Rattler Midstream pays out 212.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 117.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 14.04% 11.40% 4.56%

Summary

Rattler Midstream competitors beat Rattler Midstream on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

