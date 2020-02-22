Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $438,286.00 and approximately $4,240.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.02911261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00142589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

