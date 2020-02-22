Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, QBTC and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $169.80 million and $11.28 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.02922790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00227689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,571,420,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Nanex, TradeOgre, IDCM, Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.