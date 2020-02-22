RED Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. RED has a total market cap of $486,956.00 and $8,540.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

