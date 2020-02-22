Red Pulse Phoenix Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $100,572.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

