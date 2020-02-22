ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Hits $50,566.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. ReddCoin has a market cap of $27.87 million and $50,566.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.01081677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00051721 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00023988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00214217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00067272 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004738 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-Patex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

