Regalcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a total market capitalization of $47,124.00 and $22.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 390.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

