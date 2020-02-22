Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,203 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

