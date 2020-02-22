Request Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Request has a market cap of $11.92 million and approximately $127,050.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, GOPAX, IDEX and Coineal. Over the last week, Request has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00492408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $637.75 or 0.06587960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00058524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005077 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Koinex, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, Coineal, COSS, WazirX, IDEX, CoinPlace, DDEX, KuCoin and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

