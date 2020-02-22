Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.11%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

