Revain Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Revain has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, Mercatox and C-CEX. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.05 or 0.02894513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00142446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC, OKEx, Kuna, Cryptopia, Mercatox, BitFlip, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.