Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. National Securities downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 579,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $358.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 344,333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $718,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.