Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.32 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $37.32 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, C2CX, DragonEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Upbit, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

