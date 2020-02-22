Rise Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Rise has a total market capitalization of $411,577.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rise has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042472 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002652 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000433 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,737,063 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.