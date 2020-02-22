Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.20% of Robert Half International worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.