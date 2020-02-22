RoBET (ROBET) One Day Volume Tops $132.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, RoBET has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RoBET has a total market capitalization of $344,936.00 and $132.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RoBET token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004386 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

RoBET is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

