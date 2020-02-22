Robotina Market Cap Reaches $13.16 Million (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $134,796.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robotina token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.