Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $6,080,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of ROK opened at $209.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.64 and its 200-day moving average is $181.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,067.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

