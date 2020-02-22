Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lessened by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 108,972 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,612. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.59.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.