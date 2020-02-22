Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $40,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.