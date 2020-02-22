Rubies Market Capitalization Tops $56,333.00 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Rubies has a total market capitalization of $56,333.00 and $228.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008870 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

