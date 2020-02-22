Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 33,884 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of MSG Networks worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in MSG Networks by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in MSG Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MSG Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in MSG Networks by 10,826.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSGN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

