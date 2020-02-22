Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 37,196 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 877.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Miller Industries worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $387.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.