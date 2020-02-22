Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,938 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Okta by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.72.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 459 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $54,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at $54,047.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,109,114 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

