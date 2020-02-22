Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Adient worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adient by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,765 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Adient by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.09. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.