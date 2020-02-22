Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,695 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 185.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rapid7 by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $490,843.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

