Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,512 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

