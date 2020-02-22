Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,194 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,551,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 235.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $544.04 million, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

