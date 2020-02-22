Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 347,139 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 1,165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 13.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Central European Media Enterprises alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

NASDAQ:CETV opened at $4.50 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Central European Media Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central European Media Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.