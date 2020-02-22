Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 68,648 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 161.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sonos worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,350 shares of company stock worth $816,145. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

