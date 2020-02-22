Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE:ETH opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.88. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

