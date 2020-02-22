Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $98.53 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.