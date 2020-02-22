Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Spartan Motors worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the third quarter worth about $7,134,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 245,624 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spartan Motors by 952.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 341,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 309,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SPAR stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

