Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Worthington Industries worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 165.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

