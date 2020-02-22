Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 264.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGAL. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

